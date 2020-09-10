One final cold, rainy day

MADISON (WKOW) - We'll experience more of the same in our forecast: today.

SET UP

A stalled system to our south continues to cause rain to develop in the Midwest.



High pressure isn't building quick enough from the north keeping the damp, cold trend for one more day.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy with light rain and mist continuing. Temps stay near-record cold with a high of 54°.

The current cold record high for today's date is 54° set in 1967. That would make it the third day in a row with record cold conditions.

TONIGHT

Finally, drier weather begins to move in with mostly to partly cloudy skies and temps still cold in the mid 40s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and milder with temps in the mid 60s.



Our weather system regenerates and develops more rain in the evening and overnight hours.



SATURDAY

More showers and some rumbles of thunder expected on Saturday with temps in the upper 60s.



A few more showers are possible overnight.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and mild, much drier to end the weekend with temps in the low 70s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and mild in the low 70s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal in the low to mid 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm in the mid to upper 70s.