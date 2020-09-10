Packers, Vikings open season in Minnesota for 1st time

For the first time in 60 seasons of existence, the Minnesota Vikings have their opener at home against the division rival Green Bay Packers. The Packers clinched the NFC North last December by winning at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in four tries. This game will be played without fans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vikings are 23-9 at home in the regular season since the $1.1 billion venue opened in 2016. That’s tied with New Orleans and Philadelphia for the best home record in the NFC during that span.