Pakistani court sentences Christian to death for blasphemy

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has sentenced a Christian man to death after finding him guilty of blasphemy for using insulting remarks against Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in text messages he sent to a Muslim co-worker in 2013. Lawyer Saiful Malook said Thursday his client, 37-year-old Asif Pervaiz, was convicted and sentenced this week in the eastern city of Lahore. It marked the latest case of Pakistan’s strict upholding of blasphemy laws. Malook said the court rejected Pervaiz’s denial of the charges and Pervaiz plans to appeal.