Paramedics sue for licenses after ‘dead’ woman found alive

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were present when a Detroit-area woman was declared dead, only to be determined alive at a funeral home, are suing to stop their licenses from being suspended. The Detroit News reports that Michael Storms, Scott Rickard, Phillip Mulligan and Jake Kroll filed the federal suit Tuesday. The four responded Aug. 23 to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home in Southfield. A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced her deceased after Storms told him by phone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life. A funeral home later discovered the woman was alive.