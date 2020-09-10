Parents, county officials react to SCOWIS temporarily blocking Dane Co. school order

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Schools in Dane County will be allowed to have in person classes after a ruling by the state Supreme Court.

Justices said Public Health Madison and Dane County did not have the authority to force schools to teach virtually.

Jeff Dalsin has two kids who go to St. Peter Catholic School in Ashton.

His 2nd grader gets in-person instruction and his 4th grader has online class.

Dalsin described his reaction to the ruling as pure elation.

"We're delighted for our kids, not just our kids at St. Peters in Ashton, really pleased at this temporary result for all kids whose parents would like to see them in the classroom."

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released this statement on the ruling:

“Tonight's decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court will put kids and teachers back in group settings just as this pandemic hits a new peak in this community.

“Dane County reported a record 456 new cases of COVID-19 today. Our one county accounted for one third of all of Wisconsin's cases, as test positivity rates hit new highs. This virus is here and it's spreading. The short term effects have been well documented, but now scientists are also sounding alarm over the long-term health consequences of this virus like premature heart disease.

“Public Health's order prioritized the safety and well-being of kids, parents, teachers, and the communities they call home. Tonight’s order will jeopardize those goals and may lead to more illness and needless human suffering.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County released this statement on the ruling:

"This evening, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an injunction that allows K-12 schools in Dane County to fully open for in-person instruction. We are disappointed in this decision and strongly urge all schools to continue voluntary phasing-in of classes for in-person instruction for grades 3-12 per Public Health Madison & Dane County recommendations.

“The purpose of these orders has been and continues to be to protect the health and safety of our communities,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We don’t have a vaccine. We don’t have an effective treatment. In the absence of other options, and a dramatic increase in recent cases, limiting gatherings and person-to-person interactions continues to be the essential part of controlling the spread of COVID-19.”