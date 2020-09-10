Pentagon rescinding order to shutter Stars and Stripes paper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department is rescinding its order to shut down the military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, in the wake of a tweet late last week by President Donald Trump vowing to continue funding the paper. In an email to Stripes’ publisher Max Lederer, Army Col. Paul Haverstick says the paper does not have to submit a plan to close. Haverstick says a formal memo is being drafted that will rescind the order to halt publication by Sept. 30, and dissolve the organization by the end of January. The email was obtained by The Associated Press.