Pentagon watchdog: More child sex assault reforms are needed

An independent federal review is faulting the Department of Defense for how it has responded when children on military bases sexually assault each other. In a new report, the Pentagon’s own Office of Inspector General says leaders have downplayed sexual assaults among military kids, failed to support victims and seldom held offenders accountable. The Senate Armed Services Committee commissioned the inspector general’s review following an Associated Press investigation, which also prompted Congress to require a series of reforms that the armed services have been implementing in recent years.