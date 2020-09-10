Police searching for shooter after 19-year-old injured in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police are looking for a male who shot and injured a 19-year-old last night in Sun Prairie.

Police say witnesses told them the shooter used an AR-style rifle. Police say the shooting was targeted and not a random incident.

The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Foxdale Apartments in Sun Prairie.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old male victim who was shot inside an apartment, according to a news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department.

The victim was shot in his hand and also had an injury to his eye. He was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses on scene told police the shooter was a male using an AR-style rife.

Law enforcement from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Town of Madison Police Department and DeForest Police Department attempted to locate and track the suspect, who left the scene on foot, according to the news release.

However attempts to find the suspect were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.