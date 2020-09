MOSINEE (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump is set to visit Wisconsin on Sept. 18, according to an event posting to his reelection campaign's website.

The president will visit Central Wisconsin Aviation in Mosinee.

He's slated to make his appearance at 7 p.m. but the doors will open for general admission at 4 p.m.

The stop comes after Trump visits Bemidji, Minnesota earlier in the day.