Rock County medical examiner releases name of man killed in interstate semi crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department released the name of a person killed in a semi crash on Interstate-39/90 in the town of Fulton yesterday.

29-year-old, Christopher A. Rodriguez, from Hammond, Indiana, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Two semi-trucks collided in the early morning hours Wednesday and the highway was closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.