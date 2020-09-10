Russia clashes with Germany and West over Navalny poisoning

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has clashed with Germany and five of its Western allies over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Moscow’s ambassador demanded evidence Thursday that a Soviet-era nerve agent was responsible, and Germany’s envoy countered that his country’s findings have been handed over to the international chemical weapons watchdog. The confrontation came at the monthly U.N. Security Council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria. The United States, Belgium, Britain, Estonia and France expressed grave concern at Germany’s finding that 44-year-old Navalny was the victim of a chemical weapons attack using a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group.