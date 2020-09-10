Sheriff charges deputy, fires 2 more in Georgia jail death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has arrested a deputy on charges of falsifying records and fired two others in connection with the death of a jail inmate. Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said Thursday that investigators still have not determined a cause of death for 34-year-old Lee Michael Creely, who was found unresponsive Sunday. The sheriff said he charged Terence Jamal Jackson for falsifying jail records to indicate he had made required inmate checks when in fact Jackson stayed at his desk. Two other deputies were fired as well. An attorney for Creely’s family called on authorities to immediately release more information about the death.