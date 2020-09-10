Sought-after Norway suspect in 1982 Paris attack jailed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian newspaper reports that a man arrested in southern Norway as a suspect in a deadly 1982 terror attack in Paris has been remanded in custody for four weeks while a French extradition request is considered. The man — a Norwegian citizen in his 60s — is suspected in the attack on a deli in the heart of Paris’ Jewish quarter that left six dead and 22 wounded. Attackers throwing grenades burst into the deli on Aug. 9, 1982, and sprayed machine-gun fire inside the packed the restaurant “Jo Goldenberg.”