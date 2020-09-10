Students head home after learning of UW dorm quarantines

MADISON (WKOW) -- By 7 a.m. Thursday morning, several UW-Madison students had already packed up their belongings and hit the road with their families rather than stay quarantined in Sellery Hall.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday night that Sellery and Witte Halls had been ordered to quarantine in place for the next two weeks.

"I mostly wanted to beat the rush, I figured a lot of people are going to be leaving," said freshman Austin Fuchs Thursday morning. "I don't want to stare at a college dorm wall for two weeks studying. I don't think that'll help."

Not everyone can leave, said Fuchs, including some exchange students and people who live too far away.

The first-time freshman says he's been keeping to his dorm room as much as possible, only leaving for essential needs. He's also been tested three times, and said his results have been negative.

One parent picking his daughter up at Sellery told 27 News that she's been tested five times. He said she and her roommate have been keeping to themselves, especially since other students seemed to be doing a fair amount of partying in the dorm.

Fuchs said he hopes he'll be able to return, but doesn't have much faith in his peers.

"I hope very much that I can come back, but I'm sure it'll be extended," he said. "People don't follow the rules as much as I'd like to think here."