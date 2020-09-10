Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote results

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections.

This includes attempts at undermining people’s faith in the process itself, such as false claims about election rigging or ballot tampering, or about the outcome of the election.

The policy goes into effect Sept. 17. It applies globally, not just to the U.S., which is holding presidential elections Nov. 3.

Many people are expected to vote by mail, which is likely to delay election results.

Twitter says its policy of labeling, rather than removing violating tweets from world leaders, will still apply.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer