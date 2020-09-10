Two nuns seized by Islamic rebels Mozambique released

ROME (AP) — Two Roman Catholic nuns held for more than three weeks by rebels affiliated with the Islamic State group in Mozambique have been released. The Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambery announced Thursday that the Brazilian nuns Maria Inez Leite Ramos and Eliane Costa Santana were freed on Sept. 6 and were resting and receiving medical checks outside the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique where they were seized. Mozambique’s extremist insurgency began in northern Cabo Delgado province in October 2017. The rebels captured the strategic port city of Mocimboa da Praia in August and the nuns were held there for 24 days.