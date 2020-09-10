US Attorney General levels broadside on voting by mail

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivered a broadside attack on mail-in voting Thursday during a visit to Phoenix. He attacked the process used by many Americans and the vast majority of Arizonans as prone to undue influence and coercion. The Republican also said that mail-in ballots impinge on the historic American tradition of the secret ballot, an attack refuted by states that allow widespread mail-in voting. Barr’s comments continue a push by President Donald Trump to raise doubts about election security in the run-up to the November election. Barr was in Phoenix to announce a crackdown on methamphetamine trafficking.