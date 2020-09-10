US charges Russian with plot to create election distrust

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to create distrust in the American political process.

The Justice Department charges were announced Thursday along with sanctions against four people, including a Ukraine lawmaker.

The action by the Treasury Department is the second time in as many months that the administration has called out Andrii Derkach by name.

U.S. intelligence officials said in a statement last month that Derkach’s disclosure of the recordings, which capture conversations between Biden and Ukraine’s then-president, were part of a broader Russian effort to disparage Biden before the Nov. 3 election.

