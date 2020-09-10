UW-Madison moves classes online as coronavirus cases rise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is moving all classes online and quarantining students in two of its largest dorms as it deals with rising cases of COVID-19. Colleges across the country have been grappling with outbreaks in recent weeks after choosing to return to in-person instruction, but system President Tommy Thompson insisted on opening campuses this fall despite the warning signs. According to UW-Madison data, 1,044 students and 26 employees have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 6. Chancellor Rebecca Blank ordered the 2,230 residents living in Sellery Hall and Witte Hall to quarantine for 14 days.