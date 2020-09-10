UW-Madison reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison reported nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases affiliated with its campus Thursday, a drastic increase that more than doubled the previous single-day total.

The university reported 295 on-campus tests that returned positive for COVID-19 and an additional 95 positive off-campus tests for a total 390 cases.

The new numbers listed Thursday were from the day before, as the school reports figures from the previous day on its "Smart Restart Dashboard" each afternoon.

This is the highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases connected to the university since it began reporting test results in early August. The previous highest case count was 175 cases reported for Sept. 6.

The positive test rate among students for today’s on-campus testing results is 13 percent. The 7-day average is 8.5 percent.