UW-Madison students adjust to quarantine life; some parents opt to take their kids home

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the noon hour Thursday afternoon outside Sellery Hall, a long line of residents waited to take their brown bag lunch. In the parking lot, some families loaded up their vans and SUVs as they prepared to take their students home.

On the first full day of the quarantine order at two UW-Madison dorms, some students tried adapting to the new restrictions while others chose to go home until the university lifts the order.

"We weighed it all out and really, just, to think you'd have to be in one room for two weeks, it just doesn't seem like a good thing for anyone's mental health," said Terri Greener, who drove down from suburban Minneapolis to pick up her daughter.

Students received pre-packaged meals for breakfast and lunch Thursday. While some felt the food was adequate, other students said they were opting to have meals delivered to the residence hall. Students who lined up for lunch received a turkey, cheddar and lettuce sandwich with their choice of chips, choice of fruit and a cookie.

While the meal included dessert, students did not exactly describe the situation as sweet. Some taped messages to their windows with phrases like "HELP US."

"First night was crazy," said Garrett Halak, a freshman from Atlanta. "Everyone was trying to get some groceries, everything we needed in case we needed any more food."

Chancellor Rebecca Blank first ordered students on Monday to limit their in-person interactions to "essential activities" only, such as class, work, or picking up food. Wednesday night, the university ordered residents of Witte Hall and Sellery Hall to quarantine in place.

Blank cited back-to-back days with the positive COVID-19 test rate greater than 20 percent. Thursday's results yielded 295 new cases and a 13 percent positive test rate.

27 News has sought an interview with Blank about the university's handling of the virus spread; a spokeswoman said Thursday Blank will not be doing any interviews.

"I don't envy the position the chancellor is in or any of the leaders are in," Greener said. "I'm an educator myself, I understand it but it just seems like if they knew any of this was coming, to save the kids a lot of hassle, it doesn't seem like it was handled really well."

The university announced Thursday evening it would no longer deliver meals to the two dorms. Instead, students could now pick up their meals at the Gordon Dining Center where they could choose from a selection of entrees.

Students outside Sellery earlier in the day said they had a number of non-food-related questions: could they leave to pick up prescriptions? To have electronic devices repaired? During an all-online learning period, would the university address WiFi issues with everyone in the building at once taking classes?

A university spokeswoman did not immediately provide a response to any of those questions.

"The teachers have been really understanding so that's pretty good," said Maddie Klonsky, a freshman from New York. "(The WiFi) was a little rough. I got kicked off a bunch of times."

For the students choosing to stay, they said they can only focus on what's in their control.

"Wear a mask at all times, of course. I'm gonna eat well, hopefully. Study, work out if I can," Halak said. "And try to keep a good balance."