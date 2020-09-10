UW-Madison students in several residence halls begin 2-week quarantine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some UW-Madison students are quarantining in their dorms for two weeks, others are choosing to pack up and go home.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank sent a message to students, faculty and staff Wednesday night, informing them there would be virtual instruction for the next two weeks and students in Sellery and Witte residence halls would be quarantined.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since students returned to campus.

Thursday morning, a 27 News crew saw a student walk out of Sellery Hall with a suitcase, appearing to be leaving campus.

Students were told if they leave the buildings, they are not allowed back in.

The people living in the quarantined dorms have put up signs in their windows, reading, "send help," "help us," and "free us."