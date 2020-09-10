Why not us?: Ohio State’s Day wants answers from Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day wants answers from the Big Ten about when the conference’s plans to start the football season. The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season because of concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 soon followed suit, but six other major college football conferences are still forging ahead, The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference are kicking off this weekend. Day said communication with the Big Ten has been “disappointing and often unclear.” He said he and his players deserve answers about why they aren’t playing when other schools are.