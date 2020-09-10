Wisconsin Democrats think they can avoid mistakes of 2016

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are confident the lessons they learned when President Donald Trump won four years ago will ensure he doesn’t do it again. But Republicans say unrest following the police shooting in Kenosha, and Trump’s “law and order” message, will help him win over the crucial white suburban voters he needs to capture a second term. With less than two months to go until the election, the presidential race is squarely focused on Wisconsin and other battleground states that will likely determine the winner. While the coronavirus pandemic largely grounded the candidates for much of the spring and summer, both sides are increasing their travels to Wisconsin.