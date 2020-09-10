Wisconsin reports largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases; 10 more killed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported its highest single-total of new positive COVID-19 test results Thursday and the state continues to struggle to respond to the pandemic.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,275 new test results since yesterday, of which 1,547—or 17.5 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of the new positive case percentage is at 13.4, an all-time high.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 1004, up from 674 a week ago.

DHS reported 10 new deaths, raising the total to 1,193 people (1.4 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 74,834 or 88.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 49 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 302 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 86 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Sept. 10 17.5 Sept. 9 9.7 Sept. 8 17.6 Sept. 7 10.4 Sept. 6 16.2 Sept. 5 11.8 Sept. 4 12.8

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Sept. 10 10 49 1193 6222 Sept. 9 15 55 1183 6173 Sept. 8 0 29 1168 6118 Sept. 7 0 19 1168 6089 Sept. 6 0 22 1168 6070 Sept. 5 15 50 1168 6048 Sept. 4 7 52 1153 5998

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

