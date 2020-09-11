2 ex-child welfare workers face charges in slain boy case

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — Two former Illinois child welfare workers who investigated abuse allegations involving a 5-year-old boy allegedly killed months later by his parents have been charged with child endangerment. Fifty-four-year-old Carlos Acosta, of Woodstock, and his former supervisor, 48-year-old Andrew Polovin of Island Lake, were arrested Thursday on two counts each of endangering the life of a child and one count of reckless conduct. Both were released after posting bond. They couldn’t immediately be reached Friday for possible comment on the charges. They left the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in December following a lengthy internal disciplinary process after Andrew “A.J.” Freund was found dead in a shallow grave near his family’s Crystal Lake home in April 2019.