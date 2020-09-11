5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon are growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to evacuate. In New York, a dispute over virus-safety precautions is leading to split-screen remembrances of the Sept. 11 attacks, while both Donald Trump and Joe Biden will pay respects at the same memorial in Pennsylvania without crossing paths. School districts with mostly white students are more likely than those with mostly Black or Latino ones to open their doors, an analysis by the AP and Chalkbeat reveals.