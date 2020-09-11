As COVID-19 cases rise, Madison hospitals again restricting visitors

MADISON (WKOW) – With the significant growth in cases of COVID-19 at UW-Madison and surrounding areas, UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health ‒ Meriter are once again restricting hospital visitors.

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 15, no inpatient visitors will be allowed for adult patients in Madison hospitals, except for health care decision-makers, support persons for those with disabilities and visitors for end-of-life patients, according to a joint news release.

There also will be no visitors allowed for clinic appointments, except for one support person to accompany a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient.

Two primary support persons per patient will be allowed in pediatric settings at American Family Children’s Hospital, UnityPoint Health – Meriter locations and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Patient siblings are not allowed.

One support person will also be allowed for maternity patients at UnityPoint Health – Meriter and one support person for maternity patients during and after delivery at UnityPoint Health – Meriter and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison.