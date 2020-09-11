Asian shares mixed after another Wall Street tech sell-off

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed following a selloff of technology shares on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark recouped earlier losses and was trading higher Friday, but shares fell in South Korea and Australia and were little changed in Shanghai. On Wall Street, technology shares once again led the way lower. Analysts say investors are preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic and hopes for development of a safe, effective vaccine. While Big Tech is benefiting from the shift to online life that the pandemic and ensuing stay-at-home economy has accelerated, critics said their stocks prices have surged too high.