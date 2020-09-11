Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bahrain is the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. He’ll host a White House ceremony next week to mark the establishment of full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israel-UAE agreement was announced on August 13 and has been followed by several significant steps, including the first commercial flight between the two countries just two weeks ago.

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer