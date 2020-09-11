Beirut fire brought under control after terrifying nation

BEIRUT (AP) — Smoke is billowing from Beirut’s port hours after firefighters said they were able to bring under control a huge fire that terrified the city’s residents five weeks after a massive blast killed and wounded thousands of people. The fire led authorities to order the removal of all dangerous materials from the country’s ports and airport to avoid such incidents that have traumatized the nation of 5 million. It was not clear what caused the fire that broke out Thursday afternoon and covered the city with dark smoke and toxic fumes. No one was hurt by the fire.