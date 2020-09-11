Beloit Snappers unveil new potential team names, fan voting begins on Friday

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit will have a new baseball team next season…well, at least the baseball team will have a new name!

The Beloit Snappers started accepting input from the community on a new team name last month.

The team says they received more than 1,000 submissions for team names.

On Friday, the team unveiled the fifth potential team name for next season. Here’s a look at all 5 potential names:

Beloit Cheeseballs

Beloit Moo

Beloit Polka Pike

Beloit Sky Carp

Beloit Supper Clubbers

The team says the new name will be determined based on input from fan voting, national brand experts, community leaders and both major league and minor league baseball.

Fan voting for the new team name will begin later on Friday.

The name change comes as the baseball team moves from Pohlman Field into their new stadium.