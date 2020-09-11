Briefly dry this morning, heavy rain threat late-day

MADISON (WKOW) - We get a break in the rain for the first half of Friday but showers return later in the day and could cause a minor flood concern.



SET UP

After picking up 1" to 2.5" of rain region-wide, with highest totals near the Illinois border and the Mississippi River, more rain may cause some standing water in low-lying spots.

There is a "slight" level 2/4 risk for flooding in far southwestern Wisconsin and a "marginal" level 1/4 risk for the rest of the WKOW area.

Areas in southwestern Wisconsin could pick up another 1" to 1.5" through Saturday.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain redeveloping, mainly this afternoon and evening.



Because of the dry time this morning, temps get a touch warmer than the last three days, getting to the low 60s.

TONIGHT

More rain and some rumbles of thunder with temps in the mid 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers with milder temps in the mid to upper 60s.



A few more rain showers are possible Saturday night.



SUNDAY

High pressure moves in to end the weekend and head through most of next week bringing back sunshine and warmer temps.



Expect a sun-cloud mix and temps in the low 70s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and mild in the low 70s again.



TUESDAY

Our sunny streak continues with seasonal temps in the mid 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and temps still in the low to mid 70s.