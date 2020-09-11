Central European leaders discuss Belarus, fighting COVID-19

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of four central European countries are meeting to discuss the political crisis over a disputed presidential election in Belarus, relations with Russia and fighting COVID-19. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was to brief his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary on his talks in Warsaw this week with Belarusian opposition leaders. They will discuss ways of supporting Belarus’ civic society Friday while meeting in eastern Poland. Belarus has seen a month of street protests against the results of the country’s Aug. 9 presidential election, which is widely believed to have been rigged. President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term and protesters are demanding he step down after 26 years.