Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier plays ‘beat the pro’ at ‘Fore! Lakes’ golf outing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday's weather didn't stop golfers from hitting the links at the "Fore! Lakes" golf outing.

27 Stormtrack Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was among them.

The event is put on by the Clean Lakes Alliance to support ongoing lake protection and improvement efforts.

"Some people might think it's strange for a lakes organization to have a golf outing," said James Tye, the executive director of the Clean Lakes Alliance. "Really it's talking to people who might not be thinking about the lakes and what this course [Nakoma Golf Club] has done to protect the lakes and everybody can make a change at their home."

Bob played to "beat the pro" at one of the holes. The newsroom hasn't heard how he did, so if you see him around town, make sure you ask and report back!