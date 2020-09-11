China, Philippine defense chiefs discuss territorial dispute

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense chief has told his Chinese counterpart that Manila will adhere to a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated most of Beijing’s rival claims in the South China Sea, according to a Philippine statement about the meeting. But the statement was later withdrawn and the contentious comment removed. Chinese Gen. Wei Fenghe is in Manila for talks with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and President Rodrigo Duterte. His visit follows a series of protests by the Philippines over China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea. China claims most of the busy waterway and refused to participate in the arbitration by a U.N.-backed tribunal.