Clerks anxious as WI Supreme Court considers ballot changes that could require reprinting

(WKOW) -- Absentee ballots across Wisconsin that are printed and ready to be mailed out haven't been, as the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers changing the ballots.

The court ordered the ballots not to be sent out following a lawsuit from Howie Hawkins -- the Green Party's presidential candidate who isn't on the ballot, but wants to be.

In the meantime, all clerks can do is wait -- and consider what it would mean if the ballots need to be changed.

"Our absentee ballots are printed and ready to go," said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.

Tollefson says nearly 24,000 absentee ballots are ready in Rock County -- many more than the 19,000 requested in 2016.

She says if the court decides not to change them, everything will be fine. But if they have to be changed, they'll have to be reprinted -- and she says the county will likely miss the September 17 deadline to send them out to voters.

"I've never had to reprint an entire set of ballots," Tollefson said. "I haven't had to do that. But this year has been very interesting. We've had little things thrown at us all the way through."

Tollefson says only the absentee ballots have been printed so far, but with so many requested, it's not an easy process to redo.

"We have to get them shipped, we have to get them here and sorted out to everyone so they can stuff their envelopes and get them out," Tollefson said. "It's very time consuming, so trying to change it right now is going to put delays, and we may not be able to meet that deadline for September 17."

Right after the September 17 deadline is a September 19 deadline to send ballots out overseas, including to members of the military.

"This decision jeopardizes the right of overseas and military voters, especially in light of the challenges we have seen with the US Postal Service," Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in a news release.

He says, in total, Dane County would have to reprint 500,000 ballots.

While smaller municipalities would not have to deal with the same volume of ballots, they could be scrambling in the event of a reprint, as well.

"In April, and even in August, my staff and I really sat around a table Saturdays, Sundays, early mornings, nights and just folded, folded folded," said Reedsburg Clerk Jacob Crosetto.

Crosetto was expecting his shipment of ballots from Sauk County on Friday. Once the green light comes from the court, those ballots will have to be folded and stuffed -- a time consuming process.

Crosetto says Reedsburg just got a folding machine, but even still, a late ruling could mean ballots out late to voters.

"With as many people as there are across the state, and with such a large influx in absentee balloting, I think it would be extremely difficult if not impossible to get them out by September 17," he said.

Tollefson says that if ballots do end up going out late, it will be that much more important for voters to get them back in the mail on time.

"A loft of clerks are putting in their notes that are going out with their absentee ballots to remind them to mail it at least a week ahead of time," she said. "And letting them know where they have a drop box or where they can drop it off on election day if they need to."

Rapper Kanye West, in a separate case, is also trying to get on the ballot after the commission rejected him.