Collins won’t say in debate who she’ll vote for in November

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrat Sara Gideon sought to link Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine with President Donald Trump during their first debate. She demanded several times in Friday’s debate that Collins say whether she’ll vote for the president. Collins didn’t vote for Trump four years ago and brushed off the question this time. She says voters are more interested in talking to her about issues than who she supports in the presidential race. Two independents, businessman Max Linn, of Bar Harbor, and educator Lisa Savage, of Solon, also participated in the debate. There was no audience because of the pandemic.