Colombia: 2 days of protests leave 10 dead, over 400 injured

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities say two days of protests in Colombia over the death of a man in police custody have left 10 people dead and over 400 injured. The violence rocking Bogota following Javier Ordóñez’s death spilled into a second night of smaller protests and clashes with police Thursday night Dozens of city buses have been vandalized, including 13 set ablaze. Sixty police precincts have also been damaged during the unrest. Defense Minister Carlos Trujillo Holmes offered an apology on behalf of the police for any illegal acts committed during the Ordóñez’s detention He said a disciplinary hearing has been ordered to determine whether officers committed crimes.