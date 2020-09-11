Confirmation gets trickier for Trump Homeland Security pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower complaint and a tight timeline are making it increasingly unlikely that the Senate will confirm Chad Wolf as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security before the November election. The White House sent the nomination over to the Senate on Thursday. But the allegations that DHS officials sought to alter intelligence reports on Russian election interference and other matters means that confirmation hearings would undoubtedly force President Donald Trump’s allies to confront uncomfortable questions already looming over the presidential race.