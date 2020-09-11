 Skip to Content

Deerfield man faces possession of child pornography charge

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A Deerfield man was arrested on Thursday afternoon and faces a charge of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, September 10, Dane County Sheriff's detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on Brictson St. in the village of Deerfield. Authorities arrested Brian E. Becker, 30.

Dane County Sheriff's Office says a cyber-tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to his arrest.

Becker is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

