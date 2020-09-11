Drone maker hurt by US-China rift, opening door to US rivals

U.S. national security concerns about the world’s dominant consumer drone-maker, China-based DJI, have upended the market for small drones. Bans on the use of DJI drones by some government agencies have opened the door to lesser-known companies pitching applications for government agencies and big businesses. Some of those companies are also tapping into a technological revolution that could do away with the need for human pilots to put drones through each one of their paces. Instead, advanced artificial intelligence is starting to power drones that can follow humans and other targets on their own.