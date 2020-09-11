Egypt journalist arrested over coverage of detainee’s death

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian news outlet says one of its reporters, who reported on a young man’s death in police custody, has been detained on charges of reporting fake news. The arrest of the journalist comes after the arrest of several other local reporters in recent weeks, despite fears of the spread of coronavirus in Egyptian prisons. The government has squeezed space for traditional media and stamped out nearly all dissent as part of a wide-ranging crackdown. The content of state-owned media is tightly controlled, while most privately owned news media in the country has been acquired by Egyptian intelligence services or supporters of the president.