EU stands united as Brexit trade talks unravel further

BRUSSELS (AP) — The 27 European Union nations are presenting a reinforced united bloc in dealing with the United Kingdom and negotiating a trade deal, especially after the British government said it plans to violate part of the Brexit divorce agreement both sides signed less than a year ago. Anger and bafflement at the U.K’s. plans not to honor an international treaty with a bill that would diminish the EU’s oversight of trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland mixed Friday with steadfast resolve to stand together. The U.K. plans put the talks on a future trade deal in an even deeper rut as time runs short to find a smooth economic transition for Brexit by Dec. 31.