Germany approves Russian request to assist in Navalny probe

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s Justice Ministry has approved a request from Moscow for legal assistance in the investigation of the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and has tasked state prosecutors with working with Russian authorities. Berlin state prosecutors said in a tweet Friday their office had been commissioned to provide legal assistance and obtain information on Navalny’s state of health “subject to his consent.” Navalny, the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. German chemical weapons experts have determined that the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent