Germany: nurse convicted of killing 85 patients loses appeal

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has rejected a former nurse’s appeal against his conviction and life sentence for murdering 85 patients by deliberately bringing about cardiac arrests. Niels Hoegel was convicted by a court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg in June 2019. On Friday, the Federal Court of Justice said it had thrown out his appeal in a Sept. 1 decision. Hoegel injected patients with overdoses of heart medication and other drugs because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them. In at least 87 cases the patients died, making him what is believed to be modern Germany’s most prolific serial killer. Last year’s verdict came on top of a 2015 conviction for two murders and two attempted murders.