Health officials: Average COVID-19 cases more than double in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison Dane County officials said Friday the average number of coronavirus cases reported per day more than doubled from last week.

Over the last 24 hours, Dane County reported 251 more positive coronavirus results.

Dane County reports all of its COVID-19 data on an online dashboard updated every day at 9:30 a.m.

This week's Data Snapshot is live. Our average number of cases per day more than doubled from last week, and UW-Madison students and staff make up 65% of Dane County cases. Read about this and more in our blog post: https://t.co/cf8UbpJgdJ pic.twitter.com/AVoppxscrz — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 11, 2020

Cases reported Thursday in Dane County marked the largest increase since the start of the pandemic at 456.

UW-Madison students moved back to campus more than a week ago. PHMDC said students and staff currently make up 65% of Dane County cases.

The university placed two dorms on a two-week quarantine to reign-in the outbreak on its campus. In-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the week and will resume online for the next two weeks beginning Monday.