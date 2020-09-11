 Skip to Content

How southern Wisconsin is remembering 9/11

(WKOW) -- Friday marks 19 years since the September 11 terror attacks in New York City, Washington DC and Pennsylvania.

While the tragic events unfolded in different states, the impact was felt all over the country, including Wisconsin.

Friday there are several events throughout southern Wisconsin, honoring the victims:

"Never Forget Blood Drive" - Madison

Hosted by the Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department

Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3201 Dairy Drive, Madison

9/11 Memorial Ceremony - Sun Prairie

Conducted by Sun Prairie fire, police and EMS workers

Friday, 7:46 a.m. - The time the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center

Watch on the Sun Prairie Fire Department Facebook

9/11 Memorial Ceremony - Janesville

Conducted by Janesville Firefighters Local 580

Friday, 8 a.m.

Watch on the Janesville Fire Department Facebook

Remembrance Ceremony - Dane County

Hosted by Madison College, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to be a guest speaker

Friday, 12:15 a.m.

Watch on the Madison College website

Silent Parade - Juneau

Conducted by the Juneau Fire Department

Friday, 8 p.m.

Beginning on South Western Avenue

