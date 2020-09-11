How southern Wisconsin is remembering 9/11

How southern Wisconsin is remembering 9/11Updated
(WKOW) -- Friday marks 19 years since the September 11 terror attacks in New York City, Washington DC and Pennsylvania.
While the tragic events unfolded in different states, the impact was felt all over the country, including Wisconsin.
Friday there are several events throughout southern Wisconsin, honoring the victims:
"Never Forget Blood Drive" - Madison
Hosted by the Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department
Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
3201 Dairy Drive, Madison
More information, click HERE
9/11 Memorial Ceremony - Sun Prairie
Conducted by Sun Prairie fire, police and EMS workers
Friday, 7:46 a.m. - The time the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center
Watch on the Sun Prairie Fire Department Facebook
9/11 Memorial Ceremony - Janesville
Conducted by Janesville Firefighters Local 580
Friday, 8 a.m.
Watch on the Janesville Fire Department Facebook
Remembrance Ceremony - Dane County
Hosted by Madison College, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to be a guest speaker
Friday, 12:15 a.m.
Watch on the Madison College website
Silent Parade - Juneau
Conducted by the Juneau Fire Department
Friday, 8 p.m.
Beginning on South Western Avenue
More information, click HERE