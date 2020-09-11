Hungary’s Viktor Orban says he is rooting for Trump victory

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says he is rooting for the reelection of U.S President Donald Trump because what he represents “is good for Central Europe.” Viktor Orban said he was in his kitchen when Trump called him Thursday evening and they had a long talk about the pandemic situation in the United States, the U.S. electoral outlook and other bilateral issues. In July 2016, Orban became the first national European leader to publicly endorse Trump’s presidential candidacy. Speaking Friday on state radio, Orban said that it was increasingly common for national leaders to speak informally on the phone and build personal relationships instead of relying on formal diplomatic contacts.