Ivory Coast relocates elephants to save dwindling population

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — An elephant named Hamed by residents in a southern region of Ivory Coast has been captured and relocated to the zoo in Abidjan as he awaits transfer to a park where authorities hope he will have non-human company instead. Authorities are catching and relocating wild elephants that have disrupted farming communities, in a bid to save the animals’ dwindling population in the West African nation. Ivory Coast once was home to more than 1,100 elephants in various habitats. Now, experts estimate only 300 remain, living in small groups or isolation and vulnerable to poachers seeking their tusks for ivory.